Brokerages Set Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) PT at $60.41

Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.41.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Dell news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $4,888,908.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,539,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $9,747,040.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 793,676 shares of company stock worth $46,991,996. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Dell by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 2nd quarter worth $2,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,423,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,955,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Dell’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

