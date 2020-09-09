Brokerages Set Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Target Price at $41.00

Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

BOOM stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.37. 92,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,831. The company has a market cap of $545.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $54.11.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Dmc Global had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $43,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Dmc Global by 23.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

