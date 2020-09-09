Brokerages Set Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Target Price at $49.80

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 25th.

Rush Enterprises stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.28. 119,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $51.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $168,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $2,034,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,660 in the last ninety days. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

