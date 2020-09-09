Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$38.92 and last traded at C$39.12. 17,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 72,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.40.

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -34.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.61, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

