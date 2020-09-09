BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

NYSE:BRT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,234. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.15. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.75.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRT. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

