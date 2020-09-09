Burst (BURST) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $32,091.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,103,445,612 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

