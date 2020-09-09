Burst Trading 23.4% Lower This Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $43,339.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,103,445,612 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars.

