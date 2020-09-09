Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price was down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 3,049,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,172,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

