Camden National’s (CAC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAC. BidaskClub cut shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 73,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.95. Camden National has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Camden National during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Camden National during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Camden National by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 33.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Camden National by 20.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

