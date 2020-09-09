CAMG Solamere Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,161.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 636.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XAR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.11. The stock had a trading volume of 811,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.18. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $119.48.

