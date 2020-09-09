CAMG Solamere Management LLC Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,518 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 76,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 50,013 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $5,436,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $28,994,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000.

BWA stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. 1,922,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

