CAMG Solamere Management LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 429,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 49,309,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,413,863. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

