CAMG Solamere Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up about 1.1% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 31.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 113,333 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 28.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,398,000 after buying an additional 134,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 726.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. 1,560,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

