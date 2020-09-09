CAMG Solamere Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,145. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85.

