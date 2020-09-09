CAMG Solamere Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,394,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 452,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,952. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

