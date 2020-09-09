CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $928,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. 2,249,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

