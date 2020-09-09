CAMG Solamere Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 287,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 35,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,016,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

