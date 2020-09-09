CAMG Solamere Management LLC Reduces Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,498 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLD. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.