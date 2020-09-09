CAMG Solamere Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,227 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,132,000 after buying an additional 436,808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after buying an additional 6,962,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,188,000 after buying an additional 446,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,136,000 after buying an additional 613,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 5,711,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,110,954. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Stephens lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

