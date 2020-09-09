CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 10,653 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 97,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,083.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 144,129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.46. 1,200,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,735. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

