CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 11,165 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,616 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 220.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,772,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,778,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 190.31, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

