CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 15,456 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.2% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after acquiring an additional 627,213 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,045,000 after acquiring an additional 605,005 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,445,000 after acquiring an additional 519,529 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 489,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,205,000 after acquiring an additional 406,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Standpoint Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.92.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,663. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

