CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.1% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 348.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 199,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.01 on Wednesday, hitting $385.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

