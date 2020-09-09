CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.42. 351,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,008. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $180.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.