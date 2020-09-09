CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 44,930 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 41.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,930 shares during the period. Metlife accounts for about 1.3% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Metlife by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Metlife by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Metlife by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,308. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

