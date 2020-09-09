CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 865 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after buying an additional 358,063 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,330,000 after buying an additional 485,860 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after buying an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,510,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus upped their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

NYSE WM traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,321. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.