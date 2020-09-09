CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 96,556 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 96,556 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apache by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,392 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Apache by 3.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,789,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,898,000 after buying an additional 657,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Apache by 144.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after buying an additional 4,958,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apache by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 117,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apache by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after buying an additional 112,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

APA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. 13,627,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,385,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Apache’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

