Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 665.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

