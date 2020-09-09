Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report sales of $31.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the lowest is $30.56 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $23.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $112.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $113.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $117.41 million, with estimates ranging from $109.90 million to $122.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.07. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 117,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

