CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.41. 115,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 301,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRRFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of CARREFOUR SA/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

