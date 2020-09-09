Carry Achieves Market Cap of $9.40 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $685,430.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carry has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,040,809,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,625,128,621 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

