Catex Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,976.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $61,949.55 and approximately $3,976.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

