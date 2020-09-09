CCUniverse Trading Down 14.3% This Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $8,223.54 and approximately $615.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002856 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002873 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000162 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

