Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) were down 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 4,546,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,336,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

