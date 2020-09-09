Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Shares Up 2.9%

Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.58 and last traded at C$8.58. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 million and a P/E ratio of -60.42.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

