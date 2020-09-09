CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Receives C$1.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CEU shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$1.15 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.88. 359,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,435. The stock has a market cap of $251.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.57. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.09.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$159.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

