China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Declares $1.02 — Dividend

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.0232 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

China Petroleum & Chemical has increased its dividend by 164.4% over the last three years. China Petroleum & Chemical has a payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect China Petroleum & Chemical to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

NYSE SNP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 163,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

