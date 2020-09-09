Chromia Market Cap Hits $21.41 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $21.41 million and $3.65 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00120941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00234845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.01672665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000333 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00169954 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 486,391,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,990,041 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

