Chrono.tech Price Reaches $1.65 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $128,724.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00016235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.23 or 0.05018836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052397 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.