Chrono.tech (TIME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $153,394.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $153,394.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00015791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045764 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $529.86 or 0.05153234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00036374 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052466 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.