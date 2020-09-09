ChronoCoin (CRN) Market Capitalization Hits $8.07 Million

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 130.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One ChronoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. ChronoCoin has a total market cap of $8.07 million and $208.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded up 133.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00060780 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

