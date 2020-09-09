CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Cap of $791,404.22

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001400 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $791,404.22 and approximately $13,756.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004580 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001231 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00032023 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,498,564 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

