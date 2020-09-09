CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $757,536.59 and $17,341.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004399 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001210 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00031546 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,498,269 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

