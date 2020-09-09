Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) versus Secureworks (NYSE:SCWX) Financial Survey

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Secureworks and Cloudflare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secureworks $552.77 million 1.74 -$31.67 million ($0.19) -61.79 Cloudflare $287.02 million 35.09 -$105.83 million ($0.72) -45.75

Secureworks has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudflare. Secureworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cloudflare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Secureworks and Cloudflare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secureworks 2 4 0 0 1.67 Cloudflare 0 4 12 0 2.75

Secureworks currently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.92%. Cloudflare has a consensus target price of $38.07, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. Given Cloudflare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than Secureworks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Secureworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.3% of Secureworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of Cloudflare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Secureworks and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secureworks -5.51% -1.73% -1.12% Cloudflare -36.66% -15.35% -11.86%

Summary

Secureworks beats Cloudflare on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. The company serves clients in a range of industries, including the financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. As of February 1, 2019, it served approximately 4,700 customers in 52 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise Cloud Firewall, Bot Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Infrastructure Protection, Zero Trust Security, IoT, SSL/TLS, Secure Origin Connection, and Rate Limiting. The company also offers performance solutions, which include Content Delivery, Intelligent Routing, and Mobile Software Development Kit, as well as Content, Mobile, and Image Optimization. In addition, it provides Reliability solutions comprising Load Balancing, Anycast Network, Virtual Backbone, DNS, DNS Resolver, and Always Online. The company serves customers in the consumer/retail, healthcare/life sciences, software, education/non-profit, industrial/transportation, media/entertainment, finance/real estate, and hardware industries, as well as to the government. CloudFlare, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

