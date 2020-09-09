Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 5.9%

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.93. 2,994,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 1,311,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 2.12.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

