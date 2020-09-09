ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One ContentBox token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 28% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $183,987.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,785,231 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

