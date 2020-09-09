ContentBox Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $149,948.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00036140 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $202.77 or 0.01972061 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,785,231 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars.

