Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $496.5-$498.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.12 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.43-0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.30.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP traded down $9.11 on Tuesday, reaching $276.70. 1,896,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.65. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $377,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $267,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.