Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $123-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.23 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.43-0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities raised their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.30.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $9.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.70. 1,896,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

