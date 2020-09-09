Cream (CRM) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Cream has a total market cap of $26,408.12 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00742084 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,309.81 or 1.00264101 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.96 or 0.01789017 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00133939 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002321 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

